The 12 COVID Tax Changes You Need To Know Before Filing This Year

In response to the pandemic, dozens of changes have been made to tax code this year.
Knowing these changes before you file your taxes, could lead to a much bigger refund.
In response to the pandemic, dozens of changes have been made to tax code this year.
Knowing these changes before you file your taxes, could lead to a much bigger refund.
Just 45 days left to go as the clock ticks down to the April 15th deadline to file your 2020 tax returns.
As you prepare to file your taxes this season local financial experts are letting people know of a few changes.