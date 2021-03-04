CBS4's Natalie Brand reports the threat includes plans to take control of the U.S. Capitol building and remove Democratic lawmakers.
FBI Warns Of Potential Domestic Terror Attack On Nation's Capital
Credit: CBS4 MiamiDuration: 02:03s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
FBI director defends handling of intelligence on Capitol riot, says white supremacists pose biggest domestic terror threat
FBI Director Christopher Wray defended the bureau's handling of intelligence prior to the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol...
CBS News