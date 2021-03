Snowfall S04E04 Expansion

Snowfall 4x04 "Expansion" Season 4 Episode 4 Promo Trailer HD - Franklin's missteps put Leon in the crosshairs, resulting in an unexpected reconnection.

Teddy faces fallout from Tijuana.

Irene’s investigation has a promising new lead.

Franklin tries to appease Cissy, as her involvement in his business causes friction with Alton.

Written by Hiram Martinez; directed by Greg Yaitanes.