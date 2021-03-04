Man charged with murder following infant's death

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A man is being charged with murder and child cruelty following the death of his girlfriend's 1-year-old child last month.

There's no information on the suspect.

Call the sheriff's office at 751-7500 if you can help.

19-year-old jamarius khalil dixon was arrested at a family member's home in sandersville and taken to the bibb county jail.

Deputies were called to coliseum northside hospital on february 24th about an unresponsive infant, and were told the child's mother and dix took the child the hospital after he became unresponsive.

An autopsy revelead