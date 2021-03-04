One dead, another injured in Starkville shooting

Of starkville.

One person is dead and another is recovering after a shooting earlier this evening.

Wtva's rhea thornton went to scene earlier tonight and joins us live with what we know now.... emily, i'm on the scene of the shooting, on the corner of henderson and pilcher... and it's quiet and dark here now.

The police are gone but earlier... the street was lit with flashing lights.

Right now police have not released much information about what happened, but what we do know is that police responded to a call about shots being fired on this street corner.

Chief of police mark ballard told me his officers arrived on the scene within seconds but by the time they got here, one person was already dead.

He said the community needs to come together to put a stop to the violence in these streets.

"we lost someone tonight and it's someone's child.

It's someone's brother.

It could easily be someone else's family member.

Again, violence matters and it's everywhere.

We've got to do more as a community in addressing gun violence."

Now, this is an ongoing investigation and we will continue to keep you updated as we receive more information.

Reporting live in starkville, rhea thornton wtva 9 news.