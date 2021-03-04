Griffin, Boeheim lead Syracuse past Clemson 64-54

Syracuse closes out the regular season with a big win over Clemson, lead by Alan Griffin who had a double-double.

In a must- win agnstlemson keep their mar madnesbubble hoe carrier dome - senior night tonight - the orange honoring all their upperclassmen including the popular marek dozaj.

He a the teameed a win to stay smiling heading into the a-c-c tonament--- earlfirst half - e orangegrab t- coming off his spectacular milestone performance on monday - drills the three here to put 'cuse up 3-2...a lead they'd never relinquish.

--- after leading by three at halftime - alan griffin breaks out big time in the second half.

He hit five three-pointers in the second alone - six total in the game.

22 points - 10 rebounds for the junior helps syracuse pull away.

--- they weren't done with the fireworks though.

Late in this one - joseph girard can't hit - quincy guerrier throws down the putback dunk.

Vicious.

(((scor)) ...a masve winfor thea 64-54 decision to clinch a winning a-c- c record and put themselves back in the bubble conversation.

