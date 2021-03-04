Obesity and Covid

We look at why obese people are getting priority for the vaccine now in Tennessee.

Starting monday in tennessee, anyone older than 16 with a high risk health condition will be eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

Obesity is one of those conditions.

Extra fat around the body is considered the disease obesity when a person's body mass index is over 30.

Bariatric & general surgeon at chi memorial dr. rishabh shah: "one out of three people is obese in this country and in the south it's especially bad usually around 30 to 45 percent."

The disease is a covid-19 high-risk health condition.

Bariatric & general surgeon at chi memorial dr. rishabh shah: "your chance of having a positive covid test is about 50 percent higher than somebody who is not obese.

Once you do have covid your chance of having to be hospitalized is more than double than somebody that doesn't have obesity and you have about a 75 percent higher chance of ending up in the icu and about 50 percent of actually dying from covid."

There are multiple reasons for these numbers.

One being the virus entry point, ace2 protein.

Bariatric & general surgeon at chi memorial dr. rishabh shah: "fat cells have a high proportion of that protein so people with obesity can have a higher viral count because of their access fat tissue."

What can make covid deadly is the body's immune response and uncontrolable inflammation.

Bariatric & general surgeon at chi memorial dr. rishabh shah: "obesity in itself is an inflammatory state.

Our body does not like all that extra fat.

It's hard on the heart.

It's hard on our liver, our pancreas, our kidneys and so we have a constant state of inflammation.

So we're already at this preset high inflammatory state and covid just makes it worse."

Some tennesseans battling this disease will soon be eligible to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Something dr. shah says folks should consider.

