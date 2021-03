JandK LG Manoj Sinha administers 1st dose of COVID vaccine

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu on March 04.

The second phase of vaccination against coronavirus began on March 01, which covers people above the age of 60 years and those above the age of 45 years with comorbidities.