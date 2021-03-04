Harry Dunn suspect's bid to dismiss civil claim denied as trial edges closer
Harry Dunn's family have been given the go-ahead to proceed with a civil claim for damages against the teenager's alleged killer and her husband in the US.A judge's ruling in the Alexandria district court in Virginia has taken the Dunn family a step closer to a legal showdown with suspect Anne Sacoolas, 18 months on from the 19-year-old's death.