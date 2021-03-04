SpaceX's starship prototype rocket lands, but then explodes

Elon Musk’s company sent their SpaceX unit into the sky for the third time on March 3 after the first two attempts ended with an explosion.

The interplanetary spaceship prototype, Serial No.

10, or SN10, was launched in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday evening.

SN10 successfully landed this time but exploded minutes after it.

— @TheWis65