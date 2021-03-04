Skip to main content
Thursday, March 4, 2021

SpaceX's starship prototype rocket lands, but then explodes

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 01:58s 0 shares 1 views
Elon Musk’s company sent their SpaceX unit into the sky for the third time on March 3 after the first two attempts ended with an explosion.

The interplanetary spaceship prototype, Serial No.

10, or SN10, was launched in Boca Chica, Texas, on Wednesday evening.

SN10 successfully landed this time but exploded minutes after it.

The footage was filmed and posted on social media by @TheWis65 +CLIENTS PLEASE NOTE: MANDATORY CREDIT NAME OF FILMER+ — @TheWis65

