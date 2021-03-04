Chilling footage shows shopkeeper firing back at armed robber in India

This is the moment an incredibly brave shopkeeper pulled out his own gun and fired back at an armed robber in Jhajjar, India on March 3.

This is the moment an incredibly brave shopkeeper pulled out his own gun and fired back at an armed robber in Jhajjar, India on March 3.

Dharmendra Gurjar was getting ready to close his shop, which sells traditional Indian medicine, when an armed robber barged in.

Chilling CCTV footage from the shop shows the masked man threatening Dharmendra first and then trying to open fire at him.

Acting quickly on his feet, Dharmendra reached for his licensed revolver and fired a few rounds at the robber, who fleed with an accomplice waiting outside.

After police arrived, a search in the neighbourhood revealed the two criminals had abandoned a bike and fled on foot.

Dharmendra said: “I had kept my gun close, so I could react quickly.

Though he pulled his trigger a few times, the gun failed to fire, and I survived." Police have filed a case and are reportedly questioning a local youth, who has been admitted to a hospital with bullet injuries.