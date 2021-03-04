Underground Inc The Fall and Rise of Alternative Rock Documentary movie

Underground Inc The Fall and Rise of Alternative Rock Documentary movie trailer -= Plot synopsis: When Nirvana hit the music scene in the early 1990’s, fans around the world fell in love with the rasping vocals and distorted power chords.

Witness the rise of the alternative rock scene in the wake of that success.

Starting with roots in 80's underground punk, hear first-hand accounts of the meteoric rise to mainstream dominance, and how it came crashing down against a world of excess and greed.

Some of the most important and overlooked musicians of the period tell this story in their own words.