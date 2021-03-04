Watch: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets his first dose of Covid vaccine

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal got his first dose of Covid vaccine at the LNJP hospital.

The Chief Minister’s parents were also vaccinated.

Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years and is thus eligible for inoculation in the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

President of India Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several chief ministers have already received their first doses of the vaccine.

Watch the full video for all the details.