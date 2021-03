Audi SQ5 Sportback TDI quattro Exterior Design in Dragon orange

Following the Q3 Sportback and the e-tron Sportback, Audi now presents its third crossover utility vehicle, or CUV: the Q5 Sportback.

This coupé with dynamic lines addresses customers who appreciate not just an expressive design and technical innovation but also a sporty character and a high level of everyday usability.

Topping the line is the SQ5 Sportback TDI.

Its three-liter TDI offers concentrated power of 251 kW (341 PS) and 700 Nm (516.3 lb-ft) of torque.