11 months without contact sports, Butte Co. COVID numbers allow them to return

In a field hockey rivalry game between Pleasant Valley and Chico, students, parents and coaches all took a step back to embrace being back on the field.

Butte county saw its first contact sport competition today for the first time in 11 months action news now reporter esteban reynoso is live at chico high school.

Esteban, how are players on the field if covid numbers are still going up?

Players are allowed on the field because butte county met the requirement set by the state -- at under 14 covid cases per 100,000 -- and players used words like excited and ready to explain their return to the field.

"i'd say a miracle, just that we're able to be out here today.

It's honestly a miracle and i don't think anybody thought we'd make it to this point.

I'm just excited that my senior year i get to play on the field and i'm sure the whole team so it was a great start to this season."

"honestly means everything to me, i've been waiting for a long time, all throughout summer it was really disapointing not being able to play but i'm super glad we're all out here playing this sport."

"we got the opportunity that there was even a chance for games, they were so excited so i told them just to enjoy it today.

It was a rivalry game which is even more exciting but i really just wanted them to have fun."

But field hockey isn't the only sport that can come back, soccer and football both got the green light to come back to the turf.

Even though butte county is in the most restrictive purple tier -- because the cases per 100,000 people is below 14 -- at 7.3 as of tuesday -- it means high contact sports can come back.

"as a chico high teacher and parent, nothing feels better than seeing all these kids out in uniform and hear the fans and it's a beautiful field and the kids are excited, the energy is just unreal."

"i really do feel blessed that we got to play, i know a lot of the sports were already shut down like volleyball and basketball.

So i really feel grateful that we got to play.

Whether we win or lose this season i'm happy to get out on this field and play with my friends."

But field hockey isn't the only sport that can come back, soccer and football both got the green light to come back to the turf.

So i really feel grateful that we got to play.

Whether we win or lose this season i'm happy to get out on this field and play with my friends."

Limited fans are allowed in the stands as long as everyone keeps their masks on at all times, and keep a safe distance between each group.

Live in chico, esteban reynoso, action news now chico high today won both the j-v and varsity field hockey games against p-v.