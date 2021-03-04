Farm laws: Amritsar farmers modify their tractors for protest site ahead of summers

As the farmers' protest against the three agriculture laws is not ending anytime soon, farmers in Amritsar have prepared their tractor trollies for survival in summer season at the protest site.

These advanced tractor trollies have fans, mosquito repellents, water filters and nets, to keep mosquitoes away.

Farmer took 16-17 hours to prepare fully equipped trollies.

One of the farmers said that they are fully prepared to sit at the protest site for as long as possible till the farm laws are not repealed.