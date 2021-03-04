Rooster with blade tied to leg kills owner during illegal cockfight in India

The bird had been fitted with a 3-inch knife and impaled the man's groin as it tried to escape the fight.

A rooster killed its owner during an illegal cockfight in Telangana state, southern India.

Satish Thanugula, 45, was rushed to hospital but died from a loss of blood before he could get medical attention on February 23.

The rooster was seized by police and briefly held at Gollapalli police station before being transferred to a poultry farm.

Police officer B Jeevan has said that they are searching for 15 other people who participated in the event.

Cockfighting has been illegal in Indian since 1960.