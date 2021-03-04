US parents plan complicated riddle for kids revealing surprise Disney World trip

These parents in Cypress, California, planed a detailed riddle for their kids which eventually revealed a surprise trip to Disney World.

Megan and Frank Danna set up a series of riddles which led their kids Emma, 8, and Levi, 5, around their house in search of clues.

The father said: "My wife and I hid our travel plans to Disney World for over seven months from our children.

"They had absolutely no idea that we were planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip for them and for us since it was the first time either of us had been as well." The first riddle led the kids to a box of Lucky Charms which contained the second step.

This saw the duo find a large present sat on their doorstep which they quickly opened with the help of their parents.

The box contained the final step which sees a voicemail from a Mickey Mouse impersonator reveal the surprise trip.

"Pulling off the actual reveal of the trip took quite a few weeks of planning and logistics including creating the riddles from scratch, hiring a Mickey Mouse impersonator, sorting like 10,000 marshmallows out of a bunch of Lucky Charms cereal boxes and planning out the shots to flow in one uniform way," Frank added.

"We woke them up early that day because we told them we had to go to a farm to pick up sod for our back yard but little did they know that their bags were packed and ready to go.

"The trip was PERFECT as well everything was awesome and they still talk about all the memories we made." This footage was filmed in September 2019