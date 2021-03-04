I'm Covered In Tattoos - Will My GF's Mom Accept Me? | HOOKED ON THE LOOK

ETHAN Bramble 24, from Australia, is covered head to toe in tattoos - and now he's confronting his girlfriend’s 'conservative' mother about the way he looks.

He has previously filmed with Truly, when he was the “world’s most modified youth”, with extreme modifications including a split tongue, tattooed eyes and removal of his belly button.

Since then, he has continued his tattoo journey and has taken on more responsibility in his life.

He has a baby on the way with his girlfriend Meg and they are purchasing their first home together.

Despite their excitement for the next chapter in their lives, they have faced hurdles along the way.

Meg’s mother Adele first had doubts about their relationship, because of the way Ethan looked.

He explained: “When you first meet anyone, you have to take them at face value.

And unfortunately, this is my face value.” After spending $50,000 on modifications and tattoos, including ink on his face and neck, he is used to people having preconceived notions about him.

“You have like a mixed bag of reactions no matter where you go.

Meg’s mum had some very negative opinions about the way I look.” She explained why: “When I first looked up and online, oh my God, I was concerned for my daughter.

Some of the tattoos that I saw, I thought that maybe they were done in jail time.

When they said that they were pregnant and expecting we were really shocked.” Ethan and Adele have now sat down for an honest conversation about how she feels about him fathering her grandchild... Social: https://www.instagram.com/ethanmodboybramble/