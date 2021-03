SpaceX Starship completes landing but then explodes in latest test

SpaceX’s futuristic Starship looked to have performed a perfect touchdown on March 3 before exploding with so much force that it was hurled into the air.The failure occurred just minutes after SpaceX declared success.

Two previous test flights crash-landed in fireballs.The full-scale prototype of Elon Musk’s envisioned Mars ship soared more than six miles after lifting off from the southern tip of Texas.