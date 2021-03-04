UK man gives in to peer pressure and shaves off beard he grew over a year during lockdown

This man from Herne Bay, Kent, decided to give in to pressure from his family and shave off his long lockdown beard.

Lee explains: "After a year of growing a magnificent beard known as a 'yeard' during the lockdown I shaved it completely off after being nagged at by everyone in my life to get rid of it." As he is about to commit, Lee says in the video: "This is taken me a year to grow this, she's had enough.

I am going to get rid of it and I don't know how I feel about that.

I could always grow it back, let's do this." After some hesitation, Lee takes the plunge and is seen shaving his long beard using an electric razor.

Lee's followers on YouTube enjoy his hilarious antics.

"I also review collectable toys using my own brand of British humour.

Plus I used to have a truly spectacular beard," he added..

The clip was filmed on October 3, 2020.