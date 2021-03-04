Meghan: I could not stay silent if Palace ‘perpetuated falsehoods’

The Duchess of Sussex said she could not be expected to stay silent if the royal family played a part in “perpetuating falsehoods” about her and Harry.A clip of Meghan making the remarks to Oprah Winfrey was released in the early hours of Thursday, in which she added “a lot... has been lost already”.The couple’s interview with the US television host is expected to lift the lid on their short period as working royals before they stepped down for a life in America.