State Level Polo Tournament underway in Manipur

The 16th Women State Level Polo Tournament and 4th Junior Boy's Under 16 State Level Polo Tournament 2020-21 is underway in Manipur.

The tournament which began on March 1 is being organized by the All Manipur Polo Association (AMPA) at AMFA Iroisemba Kangjeibung in Imphal.

It has been for the first time and a historic moment for All Manipur Polo Association to conduct a tournament in its polo ground after nearly 60 years of possession.

The association had given hard effort in leveling the ground for the conduction of the tournament.

The women's tournament is being played by 4 teams while the Junior Boy's tournament has 7 teams. Manipur has about two dozen women professional polo players representing two-thirds of all women polo players in the country.

The tournament will conclude on March 7.