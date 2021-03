Rare black fox spotted in London garden

The black fox is one of the rarest wild animals in the country, but now one has been spotted in a back garden in Isleworth, west London.

It was spotted by Faroz and his daughter Sophia, who first thought it was a wolf, or a wild dog.

"It was so big, i'd never seen anything like it before.

Just pure amazement, really.", Faroz said.

The fur of the black fox is dark because of a rare genetic variation, but experts at Keele University say sightings have risen in London since 2016.