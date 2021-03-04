US woman documents renovation of amazing 1890s Victorian house

This woman from Omaha, Nebraska, shows the process of her transforming an old Victorian house into a liveable forever home.

The clips, filmed between June last year and February, shows Emma Kinghorn and her husband restoring and renovating the house and documenting it on her TikTok account.

Emma explains: "The video is a short recap of what renovation and restoration efforts we have made on our Victorian-era house!

My husband and I bought the house with the intention of it being our forever house.

"We believe strongly in re-using what’s already been created; an old house is a reflection of that.

Work on the house isn’t always easy.

You’ve had 125 years of different people doing different things, not all of them correct.

We feel a duty to make sure our little portion of local storytelling is standing for the next 125 years.

"Old houses are both rewarding and frustrating but finding people along the way who want to share in the journey has been one of the best parts," said Emma.

Emma can be seen using a multitude of techniques to restore parts of the house, including soaking the paint covered handles in a water and bleach solution to restore them to their former glory.