Federal Government stepping in to vaccinate Indiana teachers

The Federal Government has said they will make vaccines available specifically for educators.

Across the country... more and more people are getting vaccinated.

Indiana opened it up to hoosiers age 50 and older today.

But -- many "teachers" in the state are wondering why they weren't prioritized?

President biden challenged all states to prioritze educators when it comes to getting the covid 19 vaccine!

Now -- the white house is stepping in.

Health care providers... first responders... and those in long term care facilites have gotten their covid 19 vaccine in indiana.

Now -- it's a system based on age but -- many teachers in the state are wondering why they haven't been prioritized.

"the term essential worker has been thrown around quite a lot and i know that i'm essential and i am told that i'm essential.

But the state so far has not treated me like i am essential."

Carlee sluder is a teacher for the vigo county school corporation.

She says going to school and teaching face to face is what the teachers want!

But -- she says she worries about the spread of covid.

"i am not fearful for myself per say i am more afraid about what could happen to other people."

Tuesday night president biden challenged every state to prioritize vaccinating educators.

Wednesday indiana governor eric holcomb announced the federal government would be providing vaccines to do just that!

"the federal government will fold in their doses, their appointment regimine and scheduling process there are those options as well for teachers of all ages but -- sluder says it shouldn't have taken the federal government to step in -- for teachers in indiana to be vaccinated.

"this just further illistruates what teachers in indiana fight for daily.

Like every day!

Whether it's fighting for fair funding, to ultimately benefit our students, or fighting to be paid like professionals or fighting to be vaccinated for the health of everyone.

Everyday is a fight for teachers in indiana."

If you're a teacher under 50 years you'll need to go meijer, wal-mart, or kroger's pharmacy websites to sign up.

They are the places offering federal vaccines for teachers.

