Myanmar residents disable CCTV cameras used to monitor protests

Myanmar residents disabled CCTV cameras being used by the military to monitor protests across the country.

Footage shows men using a blade attached to a long bamboo pole to slice through wires powering the camera in Mandalay on Tuesday (March 2).

Violence spread across the country after the army ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi from power on February 1 and seized control of state operations.

The Nobel Peace Prize Laurette was seen in court on Monday.

The total death toll from the Myanmar protest movement is unclear – with some reports from local media claiming dozens of people have been killed.

Human rights groups have expressed growing concern.

International pressure on Myanmar, still known as Burma, has escalated with the US government warning of sanctions on the country.

Burma was governed by Britain from 1824 to 1948, during which time it became the second-wealthiest country in Southeast Asia but following independence was ruled by the military until 2011 when democratic reforms began.

It changed its name to Myanmar.