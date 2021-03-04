Skip to main content
Thursday, March 4, 2021

Tornado forms over village in Philippines before rainstorm

Terrifying footage shows an enormous tornado forming over a village in Camarines Sur province, Philippines on Wednesday (March 3).

The funnel-shaped column of dark clouds lasted for 15 minutes before it finally dissipated.

Resident Poks Bangat Alejo said they experienced heavy rains after the tornado had gone.

He said: "There was heavy rain after.

We were relieved it did not reach our houses." The tornado formed away from the houses so no damage to structures was recorded.

