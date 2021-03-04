Winning Lottery Ticket GMK 030421
Is celebrating a big lottery win!
She won more than 72-thousand dollars.... on kentucky lottery's blizzard bingo fast play game!
She says she purchased the 3 dollar ticket last week at circle k on richmond road in berea.
she told kentucky lottery..she only discovered the game recently!
If you don't know--- blizzard blingo...is played like traditional bingo..
You match call numbers..
In order to get a win.
After taxes... she got a check for a little more than 51- thousand dollars.
The circle k gets a bonus of 724 dollars for selling the ticket.
She told lottery officials she plans to buy a truck...and then put the rest into savings.
