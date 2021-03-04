Winning Lottery Ticket GMK 030421

Is celebrating a big lottery win!

She won more than 72-thousand dollars.... on kentucky lottery's blizzard bingo fast play game!

She says she purchased the 3 dollar ticket last week at circle k on richmond road in berea.

she told kentucky lottery..she only discovered the game recently!

If you don't know--- blizzard blingo...is played like traditional bingo..

You match call numbers..

In order to get a win.

After taxes... she got a check for a little more than 51- thousand dollars.

The circle k gets a bonus of 724 dollars for selling the ticket.

She told lottery officials she plans to buy a truck...and then put the rest into savings.

