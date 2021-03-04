Kerala Assembly polls: BJP announces 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as CM candidate

'Metro Man' E Sreedharan will be Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Chief Minister candidate in the upcoming Kerala Assembly Elections 2021.

He visited Palarivattom flyover in Kerala's Kochi on March 04 which is being reconstructed now.

While speaking to media in Kochi, Sreedharan said, "I will not be working like a normal politician I will be still working like a technocrat." E Sreedharan formally joined BJP in Kerala's Malappuram on February 25.

He joined BJP in a public meeting at Changaramkulam town in Ponnani taluk of Malappuram district.

Former Delhi Metro chief E Sreedharan on February 18 announced that he will join the BJP ahead of Assembly polls in Kerala.