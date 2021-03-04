Power line safety around trees

Don't try to remove it yourself.

The most important thing you should do see a tree branch touching a power line is call an electrical company.

With warm weather finally on its way... now is the time to check the trees in your yard to make sure they aren't touching any power lines.

I know that it's dark right now... but if you have any big trees like this in your yard... now is the time to see just how close they are to power lines.

This is what you don't want to see... the power line going through the middle of a tree or touching any branches.

Because if a storm comes and knocks the tree down... power could be out for days ?

"* even worse... it could catch on fire.

Tony benson with rochester public utilities tells me his team is out inspecting power lines "you know, no one likes power outages.

But if we can be proactive this time of year with the help from customers, we can kind of address those issues before the trees are all filled in and they're tougher to get to and hopefully prevent outages from happening later on in the spring and summer."

The most important thing you should know is if you do see a tree branch touching a power line... do not try and remove it yourself.

That's what electrical companies are for.

And just so you know, you can call rochester public utilities and they will cut down