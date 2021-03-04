PM: Moving Treasury jobs to Darlington will be "fantastic"

Moving hundreds of Treasury jobs to Darlington will be "fantastic", Boris Johnson has said, as he revealed his ancestors were bakers in the town.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Teesport, Middlesbrough, the Prime Minister said: "I think it will be a fantastic thing to have an economic campus in Darlington - it'll take a bit of time to get going but there will be 750 jobs." In the Budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the North East market town will be the base for the Treasury campus, dubbed Treasury North.

Report by Thomasl.

