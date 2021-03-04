Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran & Gemma Chan Test Their Friendship

If it goes well, Awkwafina might move in with Kelly Marie.

Just like you haven’t seen your co-workers in person for almost a year, Awkwafina, Kelly Marie Tran, and Gemma Chan never actually met during the recording process for Disney’s ‘Raya and the Last Dragon.’ While Kelly Marie and Awkwafina spent a little time in the studio recording (separately) before recording at home, Gemma recorded everything at home — all in makeshift booths of blankets and salt lamps.

(The warmth of the lamp is key, apparently.) So we met them on the day they spent the most time together (on Zoom of course) — press day!

It was clear that while these three didn’t know a lot about each other at the beginning, they highly respected each other and knew just enough to consider moving in with each other.