Indiana reports 786 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths

There are now seven counties in northeast Indiana that are in the yellow category, which is the second-lowest advisory level measured by the state.

Across northeast Indiana, 97 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths were reported to the Indiana State Department of Health Wednesday.

The weekly metrics map for covid 19 community spread shows the positivity rate continues to go down.the metrics map here on your screen shows a lot of yellow and blue... and no county currently in the orange advisory level.seven counties in northeast indiana are blue... the rest are in yellow.

Seven hundred 86 new positive cases reported in indiana.the total positive number is now over six hundred 63 thousand.

Nine new deaths brings our total to 12 thousand two hundred.the 7 day positivy rate is three point five percent.

Allen county adds 57 cases and four deaths.adams adds four cases.elkhart adds 19.grant adds 5.kosciusko adds 7.

Lagrange adds three.steuben adds four.wabash adds seven.

Whitley adds three.wells adds two.