Hoosiers age 50 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Indiana Department of Health announced Wednesday that Hoosiers age 50 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Indiana expands vaccine eligibility for the second time this week.

It was only tuesday when the state announced hoosiers 55 and older were eligible.

Holcomb says there's a lot going on in the state of indiana...but allows to imunize 80 percent of all covid 19 hospitalizations.the state health department is also making shots available to those undergoing dialysis or cancer treatments or with conditions such as down syndrome or sickle cell disease.

3 governor holcomb also annoucning indiana's teachers might have more opportunities to get the covid vaccine thanks to the federal pharmacy program.teachers under the age of 50 could soon go to kroger, meijer or wal-mart to get vaccinated.those eligible would make appointments through the stores.in order to register for those..

You must visit either of the three stores websites.holcomb also said indiana will continue to vaccinate based on age though the biden administration told states to prioritize teachers and other school