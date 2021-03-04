Body Found After Flood GDK 030421

A body was found after flooding in Martin County.

Kentucky State Police says a woman's body was found after flood waters receded in Martin County.

According to K-S-P, the body was found around noon Wednesday and has been identified as 40-year-old April Brewer, of Lovely.

Troopers say she was found along river front road -- in an area that was previously submerged due to recent flooding..

The cause of her death is still under investigation... but k-s-p says no