U.S. Senator Rand Paul

The first senate vote on the one point nine trillion dollar covid-19 relief package could happen today... this morning senator rand paul of kentucky joining us to discuss the latest development and more... good morning.... on wednesday-- the senate met to discuss this newly revised relief bill... we know this is not something that will pass over night -- a procedural vote could stretch into the weekend.... without being said there is a big divide on capitol hill.... what are your thoughts heading into this vote?* governor andy beshear is recommending schools to begin the transition back to normal since cases are low and vaccines are rolling out... kentucky senate voting on wednesday to require schools to reopen by march here in the tri- state- several schools are gearing up to be in-person starting next week... how are top officials in the state ensuring that there won't be another wave of cases once students return?

Texas and mississippi have lifted their mask mandates and business capacity back to normal-- do you see this happening for kentucky in the