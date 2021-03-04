Essential workers still not included in Indiana's vaccine distribution

However, the state is still leaving essential workers out of vaccination based on their occupation.

ISDH has lowered the vaccination eligibility twice this week, down to those who are 50 years of age and older.

Has not allowed essential workers to get the covid-19 vaccine based on their occupation.

News 18's anna darling talked with a local restaurant worker about why they think essential workers should be prioritized to get the vaccine.

"we're interacting with the public every single day."

This local restaurant manager spoke with us anonymously about what it's been like to run a restaurant during a pandemic.

"i never know what kind of day i'm going to have.

Some days are really really smooth and it goes really easy and some days it's really busy and a lot of people will yell at me or my staff about mask wearing" food service workers are back in the restaurants serving again.

"a lot of restaurants are not really built for social distancing or really even body space.

And then i have a tape measure and then if we have to move tables around because sometimes we have a group come in and we don't have a table that fits that many people" food service workers aren't the only ones being left out.

The cdc includes transportation workers, grocery workers and child care givers under the essential worker umbrella.

Our anonymous restaurant worker believes those who are interacting with the public most should be prioritized to get the vaccine in indiana.

"looking at essential workers and the people who have been working with the public specifically, i think that they have a higher likelihood to be exposed.

We could also accidentally spread it if we end up being asymptomatic" anna darling news 18 the only occupations the (state( is allowing to be vaccinated at isdh clinics are health care workers and first responders.

The federal