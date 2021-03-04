Metro Man is not CM Candidate, BJP leader retracts statement | Oneindia News

BJP clarifies that Metroman E Sreedharan is not the party’s Kerala CM candidate.

Shiv Sena to back Mamata in the West Bengal Assembly Elections.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar addresses joint press conference with Bangladesh Foreign Minister, says, ‘Our joint objective should be ‘no crime no death border.’ DMK seals poll pact with Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi; allots six seats.

Delhi HC slams Centre for donating, selling the vaccinations and not vaccinating our own.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

