A group of police officers were recorded dragging a man into a road before proceeding to kick him during a protest in Yangon, Myanmar.

Footage filmed on March 4 shows a group of officers drag a man into Anawarahtar Road before a policeman kicks the male's back.

It is unclear if the man was a protester.