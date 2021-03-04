Elaine Chao Used Office to Help Family, Says Inspector General's Report

Elaine Chao Used Office to Help Family, Says Inspector General's Report .

The Transportation Department's watchdog asked the Justice Department to conduct a criminal probe into Chao back in December.

Then-Secretary Chao allegedly made staff edit her father's Wikipedia page, .

Send a copy of his book "to a well-known CEO of a major U.S. corporation" and mail Christmas ornaments to family.

She also allegedly had her staff contact the Department of Homeland Security regarding a work permit application for someone "who was a recipient of Chao family's philanthropy.".

The Justice Department and the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington decided "there is not predication to open a criminal investigation.".

But a report by Transportation Department Deputy Inspector General Mitch Behm "concluded that a formal investigation into potential misuses of position was warranted.".

The report immediately led to backlash from Democrats.

The DOT Inspector General's report, in addition to documents we obtained, demonstrate that Secretary Chao used her official position and taxpayer resources for the benefit of herself and her family, House Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, via statement.

In addition to Chao's "possible conflicts of interest," she was reportedly giving "preferential treatment to Kentucky," .

The state which her husband, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, represents.

According to a spokesperson for Chao, the fact that the Justice Department decided not to pursue the case should "exonerate" her