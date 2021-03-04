Science Says That Ultrasonic Cleaning Could Reduce Food Poisoning and Bacteria in Salad an

Nearly every package of salad and lettuce mixthat you find in the grocery store will notehow it was washed by the manufacturer.Now, scientists are researchingways to get an even deeper cleanusing ultrasonic technology.A team of scientists used acousticwater streams to clean spinach leaves.They compared the results toleaves that were rinsed in plainwater at the same velocity.Six days after cleaning, there was lessbacteria on the sonically cleaned spinachthan on the regularly cleaned spinach.The acoustic water streams carry microscopicbubbles that, when exposed to sound, actas tiny scrubbers on the produce.The acoustic water streams didnot shorten the life of or causedamage to the spinach leaves