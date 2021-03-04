Namibian kayak guide saves two seal pups tangled in old fishing gear

A kayak guide in Namibia chased down and freed two Cape fur seals that were caught in old fishing gear on the beach.

A kayak guide in Namibia chased down and freed two Cape fur seals that were caught in old fishing gear on the beach.

Schalk Louw first spotted a seal pup with a hook in its eye socket on Pelican Point peninsula, near Walvis Bay on May 24, 2019.

The pup's eye had already been removed by a gull some time before, and the hook had been lodged into the unfortunate pup's eye socket.

The same day, there was another pup in the water with a trawler line around its neck so Louw waited till the pup went onto the beach, then ran in and caught the pup.

Using his braid scissors he managed to cut the trawler line off, then freed it.