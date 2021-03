Iliza Shlesinger Fact Checks Fans on The Internet

In this episode of Fan Fact Check, comedian and actress Iliza Shlesinger hits the world wide web to fact check her fan sites.

She goes online to debunk or confirm myths and gossip on some of her fan-made profiles.

Which comics would she recast in the MCU?

Why is she being sued?

How did she actually meet her husband?

Which comedian does she get compared to the most?

