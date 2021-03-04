Credit: In the Know: Finds

Keep your herbs fresh for three weeks with this gadget

To make great meals, you need the best ingredients and the freshest herbs.

Herb Savor keeps your herbs and vegetables fresh for up to three weeks.

All you have to do is place the desired ingredient in the pod and fill the base with fresh water.

Leave it in your fridge until you are ready to cook.Shop here: https://amzn.to/3ecOIWK“Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love.

If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission.

Pricing and availability are subject to change.”