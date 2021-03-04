Is England’s Covid Infection Rate On The Rise?

The rate of decline in Covid-19 infections in England has slowed, figures suggest.

Experts urged people to stick to lockdown rules to give the vaccination programme "the best chance of working".

One in every 213 people is still testing positive for Covid-19, the Imperial College London React1 study found.

It comes as the UK’s regulator, MHRA, said coronavirus jabs modified to deal with variants will be fast-tracked without compromising on safety or effectiveness.

Report by Avagninag.

