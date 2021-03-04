Watch the Exclusive Trailer For The Deadly Type, Possibly the Most Disturbing True-Crime Show of All

If you've never heard of Candice DeLong, that's understandable.

She's not exactly a public figure, though she's likely been mentioned in articles well below their headlines.

DeLong a former FBI agent and criminal profiler who has worked profiled domestic terrorists and serial killers - many of whom you've definitely heard of.

Her new show, The Deadly Type, premiering March 4, is the push you've been looking for to subscribe to discovery+.

In it, you'll see footage of interviews with some very, very creepy killers.

If you watched Netflix's Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes or The Confession Killer, this series is for you.