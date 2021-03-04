A House Win For Voting Rights

Democrats’ marquee voting rights legislation expands early voting, tackles gerrymandering, and increases campaign finance transparency.
But the bill faces long odds in the Senate.
Democrats’ marquee voting rights legislation expands early voting, tackles gerrymandering, and increases campaign finance transparency.
But the bill faces long odds in the Senate.
By Jamie Dettmer
Since U.S. President Joe Biden’s election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been making..
Republican bill could limit voting options