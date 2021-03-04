These Subtle Signs May Be Serious Indicators of a Heart Problem

According to the CDC, one person in the United States dies of cardiovascular disease every 36 seconds.

Unfortunately, many people are oblivious to the small yet important signs that indicate cardiovascular distress.

Here are six subtle signs that you should never ignore.

1, Swelling in the lower extremities, particularly the ankles and feet, can indicate your body’s inability to pump blood.

2, Shortness of breath, especially a new onset, should not be ignored.

3, A feeling of fatigue that doesn’t have an identifiable underlying cause.

4, Unexplained pain in your upper back, left shoulder or left arm.

5, Palpitations that occur while you’re sitting down or in a relaxed state.

6, Jaw pain can be an indication of issues, as they share the same distribution of nerves as your heart.