Bridgerton Star Ruby Barker Tells Us Her Recurring Dream

Ruby Barker's big break maybe have come in Netflix’s “Bridgerton," but the British actor bagged her first lead role in 2018 with family drama "How to Stop a Recurring Dream." The film sees Barker play Yakira - a young woman who kidnaps her estranged younger sister Kelly as her family seems to be falling apart.
"How to Stop a Recurring Dream" is out on digital and on demand from 9 March.
Report by Chanda.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn